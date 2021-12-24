Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

UBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:UBA opened at $20.81 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $837.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 160,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

