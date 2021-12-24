ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.81

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.81 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 40.80 ($0.54). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,491,650 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £25.37 million and a P/E ratio of -16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

