VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 690,978 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

