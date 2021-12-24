VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.19. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.92 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.