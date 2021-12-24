Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 1.17% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $187,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $264.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.