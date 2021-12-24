Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $112.42.

