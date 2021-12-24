Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by NexWave Capital Partners LLC

NexWave Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.5% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 266,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.46. 1,794,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,834. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.