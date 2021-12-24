Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.