Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $191.85 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $197.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

