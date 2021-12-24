Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $167.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.59. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $130.16 and a twelve month high of $168.35.

