Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Boosted by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,620,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $260.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.26.

