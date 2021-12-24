Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.