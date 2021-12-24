Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.20 and a 12 month high of $151.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.