Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.9% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

