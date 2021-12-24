Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Nwam LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

