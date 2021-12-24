Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.83. 2,398,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.