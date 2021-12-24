Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000.

VOO stock opened at $432.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

