Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

