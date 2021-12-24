Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is REDW Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

