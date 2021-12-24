Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 50.5% of Avalon Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $111,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

