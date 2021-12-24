Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainwater Charitable Foundation boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rainwater Charitable Foundation now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,253,000 after purchasing an additional 90,133 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 504,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,921,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

