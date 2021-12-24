Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

