Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $152.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

