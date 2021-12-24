Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) Critical Comparison

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and iEntertainment Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $292.69 million 18.05 -$94.01 million ($1.09) -45.16 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -30.93% -19.47% -9.62% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Varonis Systems and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 15 0 2.88 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Varonis Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

iEntertainment Network Company Profile

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

