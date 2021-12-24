VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $19.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 238,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

