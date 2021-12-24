VeChain (VET) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $5.92 billion and $329.70 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000140 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008188 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

