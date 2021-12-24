Vectorspace AI Price Reaches $4.47 on Top Exchanges (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $173.17 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00008618 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.57 or 0.00379367 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000872 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.07 or 0.01163906 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,779,374 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

