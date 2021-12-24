Veil (VEIL) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $266.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,184.72 or 0.99605555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055045 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00291520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.00443001 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00151094 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

