Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

