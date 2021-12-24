Ventus 2 VCT (LON:VEN2) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.19), with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 55.62%. Ventus 2 VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.94.

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

