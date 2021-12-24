Venus Reward Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185,127.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $185,127.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

