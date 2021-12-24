Venus Reward Token (VRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $186,803.00

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $186,803.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007052 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

