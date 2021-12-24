Venus (XVS) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Venus has a market capitalization of $186.95 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $15.87 or 0.00031198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,780,072 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

