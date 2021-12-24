Verasity Price Reaches $0.0411 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $183.83 million and approximately $111.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00084212 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

