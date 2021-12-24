Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Up 3.2%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.80 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). 40,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 102,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a current ratio of 26.51 and a quick ratio of 26.21. The stock has a market cap of £68.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.23.

About Verici Dx (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

