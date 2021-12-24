VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $717,048.22 and $926.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,803.59 or 1.00058147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $669.70 or 0.01318978 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003691 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,431,198 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

