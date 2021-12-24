VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $296,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $249.64 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $250.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.01 and its 200-day moving average is $224.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.