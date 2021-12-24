Verso Price Reaches $0.11 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Verso has a market cap of $5.24 million and $57,682.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verso has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.60 or 0.07916103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.60 or 0.99960494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

