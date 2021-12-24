Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Achieves $4.43 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $18,196.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

