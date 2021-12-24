Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.60 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $5,248.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00318545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

