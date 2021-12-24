VIBE Price Tops $0.0327 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. VIBE has a market cap of $8.50 million and $69,965.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007035 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

