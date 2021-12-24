Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 87,751 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Comerica worth $114,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Amundi bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.