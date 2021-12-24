Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $118,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $57.77 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.