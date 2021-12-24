Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.88% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $134,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after buying an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

