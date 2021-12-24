Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 346,061 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,061 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of Rayonier worth $110,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $38.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

