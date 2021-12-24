Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,637 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.67% of Carter’s worth $114,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $835,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carter’s by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Carter’s by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $98.71 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Carter's Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

