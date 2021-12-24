Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 876,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $128,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

