Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $111.27 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.91% of Cabot worth $111,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

