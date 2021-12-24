Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $113.62 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $113,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

OFC opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.