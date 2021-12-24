Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $117.23 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $117,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

